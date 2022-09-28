MCD to organise anti-rabies free vaccine camps for pets and strays on Sep 28

LG approves Dwarka mobility plan that has last mile connect, better transport and walkable areas

Two arrested for sexual assault on minor boy

New Delhi

oi-PTI

Saharanpur, Sep 27: Police have arrested two people in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a minor boy in a village under the Titron area of the district, a senior police official said.

The 15-year-old boy has been sent for a medical examination.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said some children were playing when Fazil and Bashar reached there, lured a minor boy and took him to a nearby field, where they sexually assaulted him.

When the other children playing there did not find the boy, they went to a sugarcane field and found him lying unconscious.

In Hyderabad, minor girl raped by two

Police reached the spot after getting information and sent the boy for a medical examination.

Following a complaint lodged by the boy's family members, a case was registered against Fazil and Bashar and they were arrested.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 10:39 [IST]