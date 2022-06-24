YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra Coronavirus Web-Stories Fake News Buster Elections 2022
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TS SSC Result 2022: Telangana class 10 results likely tomorrow

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 24: Board Of Secondary Education of Telangana is expected to announce the TS SSC Board Result 2022 this week. Once declared the results will be available on the official website.

    Earlier, reports were rife that the TS SSC Class 10 Board Result 2022 would be delayed. However, the latest reports suggest, BSE Telangana is speeding up and planning to release the TS SSC 2022 by June itself.

    TS SSC Result 2022: Telangana class 10 results likely tomorrow

    Students are advised to keep an eye on the official websites ( www.bse.telangana.gov.in / www.manabadi.co.in) for more details.

    TS SSC results 2022 date and time

    Board: Directorate of Government Examinations, BSE Telangana

    Standard: Class 10 (SSC)

    TS SSC exam dates: May 23 to June 1, 2022

    TS SSC results 2022 date: June 25, 2022 (tentative)

    Official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

    How to check TS 10th results 2022?

    • Go to the official website: results.cgg.gov.in
    • Click on the result link of "Telangana SSC results 2022".
    • A new login page will appear on the screen
    • Fill in the hall ticket number and captcha code in the appropriate field and submit
    • Telangana SSC 2022 result will open on the screen
    • Take a printout for future reference

    Telangana SSC Results 2022: How to check via SMS

    Open SMS application on phone Type a message in this format: TS10ROLL NUMBER Send it to 56263 Telangana SSC result 2022 will be sent as SMS on the same number

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    telangana results

    Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X