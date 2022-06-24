CBSE 10th Result 2022: Checking likely to be completed by June 20; results expected by month end

TS SSC Result 2022: Telangana class 10 results likely tomorrow

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 24: Board Of Secondary Education of Telangana is expected to announce the TS SSC Board Result 2022 this week. Once declared the results will be available on the official website.

Earlier, reports were rife that the TS SSC Class 10 Board Result 2022 would be delayed. However, the latest reports suggest, BSE Telangana is speeding up and planning to release the TS SSC 2022 by June itself.

Students are advised to keep an eye on the official websites ( www.bse.telangana.gov.in / www.manabadi.co.in) for more details.

TS SSC results 2022 date and time

Board: Directorate of Government Examinations, BSE Telangana

Standard: Class 10 (SSC)

TS SSC exam dates: May 23 to June 1, 2022

TS SSC results 2022 date: June 25, 2022 (tentative)

Official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

How to check TS 10th results 2022?

Go to the official website: results.cgg.gov.in

Click on the result link of "Telangana SSC results 2022".

A new login page will appear on the screen

Fill in the hall ticket number and captcha code in the appropriate field and submit

Telangana SSC 2022 result will open on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Telangana SSC Results 2022: How to check via SMS

Open SMS application on phone Type a message in this format: TS10ROLL NUMBER Send it to 56263 Telangana SSC result 2022 will be sent as SMS on the same number

Friday, June 24, 2022, 11:30 [IST]