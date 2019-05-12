TS EAMCET 2019 answer key, how to raise objections

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 12: The TS EAMCET 2019 answer key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Candidates can now download their answer key. In case of any discrepancy candidates can submit their objections through the link on the website. The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad.

    To raise objections the candidate must map the question id from his response sheet against the question if of the master question paper for a given day and session. The candidate can raise objections on any number of questions but only once. Hence candidates must list out all the objections with the justification prior to raising an objection. The objections that are submitted without a proper justification will be rejected. The answer keys are available on eamset.tsche.ac.in.

    How to download TS EAMCET 2019 answer key:

    • Go to eamset.tsche.ac.in
    • Click on the master question paper and answer key link
    • A PDF will open
    • View answer key
    • Download
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 6:49 [IST]
