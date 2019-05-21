Tripura Board Class 12 result 2019 declared, how to check

New Delhi, May 21: The Tripura Board Class 12 result 2019 for science stream has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Around 27,695 students appeared for the TBSE Higher Secondary Class 12 examination this year. The results will be declared after 9 am. The results are available on tbse.in or tripura.nic.in or examresults.net.

How to check Tripura Board Class 12 result 2019:

Go to tbse.in or tripura.nic.in or examresults.net

or or Click on the relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View Results

Download results

Take a printout