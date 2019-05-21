Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Tripura Board Class 12 result 2019 declared, how to check
New Delhi
New Delhi, May 21: The Tripura Board Class 12 result 2019 for science stream has been declared. The results are available on the official website.
Around 27,695 students appeared for the TBSE Higher Secondary Class 12 examination this year. The results will be declared after 9 am. The results are available on tbse.in or tripura.nic.in or examresults.net.
How to check Tripura Board Class 12 result 2019:
- Go to tbse.in or tripura.nic.in or examresults.net
- Click on the relevant stream
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View Results
- Download results
- Take a printout