Train movement on Delhi Metro's Blue Line hampered due to maintenance work

    New Delhi, Aug 28: A speed limit has been imposed between the Subhash Nagar and the Tilak Nagar stations on Delhi Metro's Blue Line due to maintenance work.

    The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has imposed speed restriction of 15 kmph on trains moving in this section.

    File photo of a Delhi Metro train
    "Due to some planned periodic maintenance by Track department in the night gone by, temporary speed restriction has been imposed on Up line between Subhash Nagar and Tilak Nagar stations (going towards Dwarka), which is likely to continue today..This may result in minor bunching/delay on the blue Line. The maintenance work happens at night but the rains did not allow to finish it in the deadline," DMRC said.

    [Technical glitch affects train movement on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line]

    Blue Line, with a length of 50.56 kilometres, is the longest line currently running on the Delhi Metro network. The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro system consists of 44 metro stations from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida City Centre.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 12:40 [IST]
