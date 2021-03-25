TISSNET Result 2021 declared: Steps to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 25: The TISSNET Result 2021 has been declared the same is available on the official website.

Tata Institute of Social Science had announced on March 16 that the results would be declared on March 19. However the date has been postponed again and the latest update had said that the result will be declared on March 25.

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) had conducted admission to the MA programme. Candidates who appeared for the TISSNET 2021 national entrance test will have to visit TISS website and login to check their results. The results once declared will be available on tiss.edu.

How to check TISSNET Result 2021:

Go to tiss.edu

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout