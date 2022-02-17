TISS-NET Admit Card 2022 released: Official site to download, check exam type

CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 release date: Will it be out this week

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 17: The TISS NET Admit Card 2022 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card was released by the Tata Institute of Social Science. The test will be held in two stages. While the first stage will be held on February 26 between 2 and 3.40 pm the second will take place between May 24 and June 11.

The first test is a computer based exam and those who qualify the same will appear for online assessments. The TISS-NET will have 100 objective type multiple choice questions.

"TISS NET hall ticket for masters programme 2022 is available now," reads a an official notification.

"Candidates applying for single or multiple programmes need to attend only one test and the TISS-NET Score will be valid for all the programmes applied for. NO NEGATIVE MARKING applicable for TISS-NET for any programme. The medium of TISS-NET will be English," a notification read. The TISS NET Admit Card 2022 is available on tis.edu.

Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 16:18 [IST]