    Strawberry Moon 2021: Date, Time, How to Watch, More

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 22: A rare celestial event will unfold its mesmerising act when an awe-inspiring "strawberry moon" will be seen on Thursday (June 24), just after the world witnessed a Supermoon, Bloodmoon and Total Lunar Eclipse.

    Representational Image

    The Strawberry Moon is the last full moon of the spring season and the first of the summer season.
    During this celestial event, the moon will appear larger than normal, like a big disco ball lighting up the sky. The strawberry moon will reach its peak illumination at 2:40 p.m. ET.

    The moon won't be fully visible until it rises over the horizon later in the evening, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

    Why is it called the Strawberry Moon?

    The June full moon is called the "strawberry moon," by the Native American Algonquin tribes in North America. It is related to strawberries ripening, signifying the beginning of harvesting in the region.

    The strawberry moon is called by different names in different parts of the world. In Europe it's known as the Rose Moon. It is also called mead moon, blooming moon, hoer moon, birth moon, egg laying moon and hatching moon, and green corn moon.

    How to see the Strawberry Moon from India?

    Sadly, the Strawberry Moon will not be visible in India. But you can watch it online.

    Full moon names

    January: Wolf Moon
    February: Snow Moon
    March: Worm Moon
    April: Pink Moon
    May: Flower Moon
    June: Strawberry Moon
    July: Buck Moon
    August: Sturgeon Moon
    September: Harvest Moon
    October: Hunter's Moon
    November: Beaver Moon
    December: Cold Moon

    lunar eclipse

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 10:33 [IST]
    X