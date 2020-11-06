State wise NEET 2020 Counselling Schedule

DU First Cut Off List released: How to apply for admission?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 06: The NEET 2020 Counselling schedule for the 85 per cent state quota has been announced by many states. The NEET UG counselling for the state quota will be conducted by the state authorities, while the counselling for the remains 15 per cent all India quota will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee.

The MCC had recently ended the process for the first round of NEET UG counselling for the all India quota. Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh have already started the process for NEET state counselling 2020.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka are yet to release the NEET 2020 counselling schedule.

NEET State counselling 2020:

Madhya Pradesh NEET 2020 counselling

Registration commenced on November 1, 2020. Candidates can complete the registration and applications to the Madhya Pradesh state quota until November 10, 2020.

Choice filling will be conducted from November 12 to 15, 2020 and first allotment result will be released on November 19, 2020.

Tamil Nadu NEET 2020 counselling

Registration for the medical counselling for government, management and NRI quota has begun.

Telangana NEET 2020 counselling

Candidates can register and upload documents until November 8 2020 on tsmedadm.tsche.in. Cut-off marks for General category candidates is 147 and for General (PH), it is 129 marks.

Gujarat NEET 2020 counselling

Registrations for the Gujarat state NEET UG counselling will continue until November 11, 2020.

Rajasthan NEET 2020 counselling:

Last date to submit application forms and pay online fees is November 6, 2020, as per the notice released on rajugmedical2020.com. The first round of the choice filling will be released on November 19 2020, while the provisional merit list will be released on November 9

Andhra Pradesh NEET 2020 counselling

Cut off for General category is 147 marks, General (PH) is 129 marks and for Backward category candidates, SC, and ST candidates, including candidates under physically challenged categories, is 113 marks.