Stage 4 of pollution action plan: Here's what will be affected in Delhi

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 03: In view of the worsening air quality in the Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management on Thursday decided to implement measures under stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan.

As per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast, the overall air quality over Delhi is likely to remain in 'Severe'/ 'Severe+' category till 5 November.

The Commission while comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters during the meeting noted that due to unfavorable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and rising farm fire incidents, it is considered necessary to implement Stage IV of GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450) with immediate effect as a precautionary step to avoid further deterioration of overall air quality in the NCR.

This is in addition to the restrictive actions mentioned in Stage I, Stage II and Stage III of GRAP. Stage IV - 'Severe+' Air Quality to primarily focus on vehicle restrictions including entry of commercial trucks into Delhi, diesel commercial vehicles for intra-Delhi movements and non-BS VI passenger vans, LMVs in Delhi. Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have also been advised to ensure strict implementation of actions of Stage IV under GRAP during this period.

Further, the CAQM appeals to the citizens of NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP and follow the steps mentioned in the Citizen Charter under GRAP. Citizens are advised to:

Children, elderly and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular or other chronic diseases to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors, as much as possible.

Apart from that, 8-point action plan as per Stage IV of GRAP is applicable with immediate effect from today in the entire NCR in addition to steps mentioned in Stage I, II and III. This 8-point action plan includes steps to be implemented/ ensured by different agencies and Pollution Control Boards of NCR and DPCC. These steps are:

Stop entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all CNG / electric trucks).

Ban on plying of Delhi registered diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGV) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services.

Ban on plying of 4-wheeler diesel LMVs in NCT of Delhi and Districts of NCR bordering Delhi, except BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential / emergency services.

Close down all industries in NCR, even in areas which do not have PNG infrastructure and supply but still running on fuels, other than the fuels as per the Standard list of approved fuels for NCR.

Note: Industries like milk & dairy units and those involved in manufacturing of life saving medical equipment/ devices, drugs and medicines shall however be exempted from the above restrictions.

Ban C&D activities in linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission, pipelines etc.

NCR State Governments / GNCTD to decide on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home.

Central Government may take a decision on permitting work from home for central government offices.

State Governments may consider additional emergency measures like closure of schools/ colleges/ educational institutions, closure of non-emergency commercial activities and plying of vehicles on odd-even basis etc.

Next comprehensive review to be held on 06.11.2022, and further appropriate decision on GRAP measures to be taken based on the air quality forecast and other meteorological parameters.

The revised schedule of GRAP is available on the Commission's website and can be accessed via caqm.nic.in

Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 22:42 [IST]