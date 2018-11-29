  • search

Stabbed multiple times by a dozen men: 23-year-old brutally killed in Delhi

    New Delhi, Nov 29: Northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh witnessed a grotesque episode of violence which led to the murder of a 23-year-old man who was allegedly stabbed to death by over a dozen men in full public view.

    The 23-year-old victim, Tanish Kwatra, and Nikhil Sharma were part of two local groups and shared cold vibes. On Monday, Kwatra's scooter brushed past the scooter of Govinda, who is Sharma's friend and a quarrel ensued, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan, as per a PTI report.

    Tanish Kwatra was stabbed multiple times

    Govinda called Sharma while Kwatra asked his eight to nine friends to come to the spot. Kwatra's group thrashed Sharma and his friend Govinda, police said.

    Later, Kwatra and Sharma's mothers intervened in the matter and asked both of them to reach a compromise, police said, adding that though Sharma reconciled with Kwatra, he planned to exact revenge for his insult. Sharma called his friends from Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park and other adjoining areas to chalk out a plan.

    A bystander got killed

    On Tuesday, they found Kwatra talking to a couple of his friends, and called him in the corner to have a word with him, police said. Kwatra thought they would not harm him since they had already reached a compromise and went towards them. They surrounded him and started thrashing him, police said.

    Quarrel ensued Kwatra's scooter brushed past the scooter of Govinda who is Sharma's friend, said police

    Soon he started running away and was chased by Sharma and his friends. While the accused persons were chasing him, Pawan (22), who was walking on the road, received a stab injury in the back, police said. He managed to get out of the way and even walked up to his home where his family members saw him bleeding and rushed him to a hospital.

    Kwatra rushed inside a shop and was stabbed twice by the attackers, police said. According to police, other accused persons in the case have also been identified and will be nabbed soon. Pawan succumbed to injury on Wednesday morning. He was working at the Delhi Airport.

    Nikhil Sharma, and eight others have been arrested

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan said the main accused, Nikhil Sharma, and eight others have been arrested. There were around 15 people involved in the attack, she said, adding that Sharma owns a motorcycle showroom in Shalimar village.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 11:10 [IST]
