SSC Various Exam Result Calendar 2020 released: Check full list

    New Delhi, Feb 15: The SSC Various Exam Result Calendar 2020 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative dates for the declaration of major exam results. They include Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018, Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019, Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts)Examination, 2018, Stenographers' Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2018 among others.

    The Stenographers' Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2018 (Skill Test) will be conducted on 06 March 2020. The Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 (Final Result) will be tentatively declared by SSC on 20 February 2020, the SSC said in a notification.

    Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018 (Paper-II) will be declared on 09 April 2020. Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Paper-III) exam will be declared on 08 May 2020, the SSC further stated. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    ssc results

    Saturday, February 15, 2020, 8:56 [IST]
