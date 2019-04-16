SSC Stenographer Result 2018 declared, how to check

New Delhi

By Anuj Cariappa

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: The SSC Stenographer Result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Stenographer Grade C and D examination 2018. The SSC conducted the exam between February 5 2018 and February 8 at 107 cities across the country.

4,36,910 registered of which 1,85,357 (42.43%) appeared in the examination. The results are available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC stenographer Result 2018:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link in the latest news section

A PDF page will open

View results

Download results

Take a printout