SSC Stenographer Result 2018 declared, how to check
New Delhi, Apr 16: The SSC Stenographer Result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Stenographer Grade C and D examination 2018. The SSC conducted the exam between February 5 2018 and February 8 at 107 cities across the country.
4,36,910 registered of which 1,85,357 (42.43%) appeared in the examination. The results are available on ssc.nic.in.
How to check SSC stenographer Result 2018:
- Go to ssc.nic.in
- Click on the result link in the latest news section
- A PDF page will open
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout