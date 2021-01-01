YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key 2019 released. Here is how to download

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 01: The SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    "Representations in respect of the tentative answer key(s), if any, may be submitted online from December 31 6 PM) to January 3 (6 PM) on payment of Rs 100/- per question/ answer challenged.

    SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key 2019 released. Here is how to download

    Representations received after 6 PM on January 3 will not be entertained under any circumstances," the SSC said in a notification. The SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key 2019 is available on SSC.nic.in.

    How to check SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key 2019:

    • Go to SSC.nic.in
    • Click on the answer key link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View answer keys
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X