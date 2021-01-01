SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key 2019 released. Here is how to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 01: The SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

"Representations in respect of the tentative answer key(s), if any, may be submitted online from December 31 6 PM) to January 3 (6 PM) on payment of Rs 100/- per question/ answer challenged.

Representations received after 6 PM on January 3 will not be entertained under any circumstances," the SSC said in a notification. The SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key 2019 is available on SSC.nic.in.

How to check SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Answer Key 2019:

Go to SSC.nic.in

Click on the answer key link

Enter required details

Submit

View answer keys

Download

Take a printout