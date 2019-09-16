SSC SI ASI Recruitment 2019 notification details

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: The SSC SI ASI Recruitment 2019 details would be notified soon. Once notified, more details would be available on the official website.

The SSC will conduct the exam for the posts of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Delhi Police and also recruitment of Stenographers in the various ministries and departments of the Government of India and their attached subordinate offices.

The SSC would notify the details on September 17 2019. The option to submit the application form would be available until October 15 2019. The notification once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.