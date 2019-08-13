  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC recruitment advertisement 2019 for three major posts on this date

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 13: The SSC is all set to release a recruitment advertisement for three major posts soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The Staff Selection Commission would release the recruitment advertisement for the posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019 on August 20 2019.

    SSC recruitment advertisement 2019 for three major posts on this date

    Meanwhile, the commission will notify vacancies for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts disciplines. While the Staff Selection Commission is ye to release an update on the JE Recruitment 2018, it would release the notification today.

    The minimum qualification to apply for Junior Engineer vacancy is a diploma in a relevant branch of engineering. The selection process will comprise two papers- Paper-I (CBT) and Paper-II Descriptive Type. The advertisement would comprise details of the selection process as well as the recruitment notice.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc recruitment

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 7:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue