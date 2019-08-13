SSC recruitment advertisement 2019 for three major posts on this date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 13: The SSC is all set to release a recruitment advertisement for three major posts soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission would release the recruitment advertisement for the posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019 on August 20 2019.

Meanwhile, the commission will notify vacancies for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts disciplines. While the Staff Selection Commission is ye to release an update on the JE Recruitment 2018, it would release the notification today.

The minimum qualification to apply for Junior Engineer vacancy is a diploma in a relevant branch of engineering. The selection process will comprise two papers- Paper-I (CBT) and Paper-II Descriptive Type. The advertisement would comprise details of the selection process as well as the recruitment notice.