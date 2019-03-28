  • search
    SSC recruitment 2019: MTS notification to be out on April 22, Check eligibility, important dates

    New Delhi, Mar 28: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to come out with the official notification for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) (Non-Technical) examination on April 22. Eligible candidates, who are interested for SSC MTS Job, would be able to apply for the posts till May 2019.

    SSC MTS 2019: Important Dates

    • April 22, 2019: Notification release date
    • May 22, 2019: Last date of application

    10 days before the exam: SSC MTS admit card download date

    • August 2, September 6, 2019: SSC MTS Paper I
    • November 17, 2019: SSC MTS Paper II

    SSC MTS 2019: Selection procedure

    The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Paper 1. Paper 2 will be only of qualifying nature. The cut-offs in Paper-I and qualifying marks in Paper-II may be different for vacancies in each State/UT will be fixed at the discretion of the commission.

    Candidates for each State/UT will be finally selected based on their performance in Paper-I, subject to their meeting basic qualifying standards fixed in Paper-II.

    SSC MTS Salary:

    • Pay Band - Rs 5200- 20200 + Grade Pay Rs.1800

    Eligibility Criteria for SSC MTS 2019

    SSC MTS 2019: Educational Qualification

    • 10th Class Passed.

    Age Limit:

    • 18 to 25 Years

