SSC Phase VII recruitment 2019: Apply for 1,300 vacancies by this date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 11: The SSC Phase VII recruitment 2019 notification has been released for a large number of vacancies.

The same is available on the official website. Below we will give you all the details relating to the notification. More details are available on SSC.nic.in.

Important dates:

Last date to apply: August 31 2019

Last date to pay fee: September 2 2019

CBT Exam date: October 14 to 18 2019

Total vacancies: 1,348

Application Fee:

Male (General/OBC): Rs 100

Female: No fee

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PWD: no fees

SSC Selection Posts: How to apply

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on check official notification of SSC Selection post 7

Click register

Enter required details

Login

Upload photo and signature

Pay application fee

Submit

View application

Download

Take a printout