SSC Phase VII recruitment 2019: Apply for 1,300 vacancies by this date
New Delhi, Aug 11: The SSC Phase VII recruitment 2019 notification has been released for a large number of vacancies.
The same is available on the official website. Below we will give you all the details relating to the notification. More details are available on SSC.nic.in.
Important dates:
Last date to apply: August 31 2019
Last date to pay fee: September 2 2019
CBT Exam date: October 14 to 18 2019
Total vacancies: 1,348
Application Fee:
Male (General/OBC): Rs 100
Female: No fee
SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PWD: no fees
SSC Selection Posts: How to apply
- Go to ssc.nic.in
- Click on check official notification of SSC Selection post 7
- Click register
- Enter required details
- Login
- Upload photo and signature
- Pay application fee
- Submit
- View application
- Download
- Take a printout