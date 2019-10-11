SSC Phase 7 Admit Card 2019: Very important update on common candidates released

  • search
    New Delhi, Oct 11: The SSC Phase 7 Admit Card 2019 was released recently. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card was released for the Computer Based Exam for Selection Post Phase 7.The official website says that facility for download of admit cards will be available one week before the conduct of the Computer Based Examination. The exam is scheduled from October 14 to October 18, 2019. The candidates have been advised to bring a printout of their to admit card to the examination hall.

    Candidates who have applied for more than one category of posts of same levels of minimum education qualification, i.e., Matriculation/10th, Higher Secondary/12th and Graduation & above levels are supposed to appear only once for each level of examination says an important update from the SSC. "Common Candidates must appear only once in the SSC Selection Posts Phase 7 2019 Examination for one level of post, otherwise, their candidature will be cancelled," the SSC also said. The admit card is available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to download SSC Phase 7 Admit Card:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 7:42 [IST]
