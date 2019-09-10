SSC PET, PST Result for CISF recruitment 2018: Important update on with held results

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 10: The SSC PET, PST Result for CISF recruitment 2018 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Those candidates who qualified the PET/PST will now appear in the Paper II. 20,920 candidates have qualified in the paper I and were called for PET/PST. 298 were exempted from the test.

The results of 22 candidates had been withheld. The commission said, "22 candidates whose result was kept withheld at the time of declaration of result of Paper-I of the examination, will be provisionally allowed to appear for the subsequent stages of the examination (subject to qualifying the previous stages of examination) in pursuance of the order of Hon'ble CAT, PB, New Delhi dated 23.07.2019 in O.A. No. 1434/2018." The results are available on ssc.nic.in.