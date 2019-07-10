  • search
    SSC PET/PST 2019 test schedule released, how to download admit card

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 10: The SSC PET/PST 2019 test schedule has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    An official note said that the tests for the SI, ASI, CAPF will be conducted between July 22 and July 31 2019. The SSC had conducted Paper from March 12 to March 16 2019. The results were declared on May 25 2019.

    SSC PET/PST 2019 test schedule released, how to download admit card

    The exams it may be recalled were held across 236 venues. 8,20,683 candidates had appeared for the exam. SSC AI, CISF will have 1,557 openings for Sub-Inspector post."The Admit cards for PET/PST will be uploaded on the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission in due course," said an official notification. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to download admit card for CISF exam:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 7:55 [IST]
