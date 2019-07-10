SSC PET/PST 2019 test schedule released, how to download admit card

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 10: The SSC PET/PST 2019 test schedule has been released. More details are available on the official website.

An official note said that the tests for the SI, ASI, CAPF will be conducted between July 22 and July 31 2019. The SSC had conducted Paper from March 12 to March 16 2019. The results were declared on May 25 2019.

The exams it may be recalled were held across 236 venues. 8,20,683 candidates had appeared for the exam. SSC AI, CISF will have 1,557 openings for Sub-Inspector post."The Admit cards for PET/PST will be uploaded on the websites of Regional Offices of the Commission in due course," said an official notification. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download admit card for CISF exam:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout