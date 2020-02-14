SSC Paper II marks for SI, ASI recruitment 2018 released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 14: The SSC Paper II marks for SI, ASI recruitment 2018 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The marks would remain on the website until March 12 2020, following which the link would be removed. A total of 4,541 candidates appears in the SSC CPO paper II exam. The result was declared on February 3 2020. The minimum cut off was fixed at 30 per cent for the unreserved category. For the OBC it was fixed at 25 per cent and for the others it was 20 per cent. The marks are available on ssc.nic.in.