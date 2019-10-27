SSC MTS Result 2019 new date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 27: The SSC MTS Result 2019 has been postponed. The same once released would be available on the official website.

The results were scheduled to be released on October 25, Friday. However the same was postponed at the last moment. The results would now be declared on November 5, 2019.

The paper 2 exam is scheduled to be held on November 24, 2019. The admit card for the same is expected to be made available on November 20 2019.

The answer keys for the rest of the candidates have already been released. A total of 38 lakh candidates had registered of which 19.8 lakh appeared.

The final result will be declared in two separate groups- state/IT wise and category wise. This is because the vacancies are in two age groups.

19.18 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams and the same was conducted in 337 venues. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.