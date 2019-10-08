SSC MTS Result 2019 latest update: Set to be declared in last weekof October

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 08: The SSC MTS Result 2019 is all set to be declared. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

Meanwhile, the answer key has been released for the candidates of Srinagar centre. The CBT was held in Jammu on September 27, 2019.

The answer keys for the rest of the candidates have already been released. A total of 38 lakh candidates had registered of which 19.8 lakh appeared. This development would mean that the SSC MTS 2019 will be declared anytime soon.

As per reports, the results will be declared this month itself. There is no official date as yet, but there is a likelihood that it would be declared on October 25 2019. The admit card is available on ssc.nic.in.