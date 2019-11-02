SSC MTS Result 2019 all set to be declared 75 days later

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 02: The SSC MTS Result 2019 is all set to be declared. The same once released would be available on the official website.

The results were scheduled to be released on October 25, Friday. However the same was postponed at the last moment. The results would now be declared on November 5, 2019. This is almost 75 days after the exam was held.

The paper 2 exam is scheduled to be held on November 24, 2019. The admit card for the same is expected to be made available on November 20, 2019.

The answer keys for the rest of the candidates have already been released. A total of 38 lakh candidates had registered of which 19.8 lakh appeared.

The final result will be declared in two separate groups- state/IT wise and category wise. This is because the vacancies are in two age groups.

19.18 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams and the same was conducted in 337 venues. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.