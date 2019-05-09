SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 exam pattern

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 09: The SSC MTS Recruitment 2019 process is underway. More details of the same is also available on the official website.

The last date to apply is May 29 2019. The tier-I exam will be conducted from August 2 to September 6 2019. The tier-II will be held on November 17 2019. Below you can check out the pattern of the exam:

SSC MTC Recruitment 2019 exam pattern:

Exam Tier-I

English: 25/25 marks

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 25/25

Numerical Aptitude: 25/25 marks

General Awareness: 25/25

Please note: 90 Minutes (120 minutes for candidates eligible for scribes as per para 8.1 and 8.2)

Short Essay/Letter in English or any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution: Maximum Marks: 50: Time duration 30 minutes (40 minutes for candidates eligible for scribes as per para 8.1 and 8.2)