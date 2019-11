SSC MTS Paper-II admit card 2019 region wise download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 21: The SSC MTS Paper-II admit card 2019 for the southern region has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card had earlier been released for four regions as of now. They are Karnataka-Kerala Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region, and North Western Region. The Multi-Tasking Exam will be conducted on November 24, 2019. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

Direct link to download Southern Region Admit Card: http://sscsr.gov.in/MTS2019-EXAMINATION-PAPER-II-DESCRIPTIVE-TYPE-e-AC-GET.htm

Direct link to download Karnataka Kerala Region Admit Card: http://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/sschallticket/ONLINE_MTS.aspx

Direct link to download Madhya Pradesh Region Admit Card: http://www.sscmpr.org/index.php?Page=mts_2019_paper_2_2250

Direct link to download Central Region Admit Card: http://www.ssc-cr.org/mts_2019_paper_2_1724.php

Direct link to download North Western Region Admit Card: http://www.sscnwr.org/mts_2019_paper_2_1042.php