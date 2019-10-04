SSC MTS answer key 2019 for Srinagar released: Results expected in 2nd week of Oct

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 04: The SSC MTS answer key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The answer key has been released for the candidates of the Srinagar centre. The CBT was held in Jammu on September 27, 2019.

The answer keys for the rest of the candidates has already been released. A total of 38 lakh candidates had registered of which 19.8 lakh appeared.This development would mean that the SSC MTS 2019 will be declared anytime soon.

As per reports the results will be declared this month itself. There is no official date as yet, but there is a likelihood that it would be declared in the second week of October 2019. The admit card is available on ssc.nic.in.