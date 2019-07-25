SSC MTS admit card for north region released, check list of ID proof required

New Delhi, July 25: The SSC MTS admit card for the North region has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The admit card that has been released is for the Computer Based Test Phase 1 exam for Multi Tasking Staff Exam 2019. The SSC MTS exam will be held from August 2 to 22 2019. For the exam candidates must carry the admit card along with ID proof. The ID proof could be Aadhaar, voter card, print out of e-aadhaar, driving licence, PAN card, passport, identity card issues by the employer in case of a government employee, college, university photo ID. The admit card is available on www.sscnr.net.in.

How to download SSC MTS Admit card:

Go to www.sscnr.net.in .

. Click on the admit card tab

Click on 'STATUS FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF - EXAMINATION (TIER-I) 2019'

Enter requires details

Submit

Download admit card

Take a printout