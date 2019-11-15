SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 paper 2 released, direct link to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 15: The SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 for Paper 2 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

It may be recalled that an additional 9,551 candidates have been shortlisted for the Paper-II exam. On November 5 2019, the result was declared and 1,11,162 candidates had qualified to appear for the paper-II exam.

However the commission noticed the following discrepancies:

i) Ex-servicemen candidates eligible for reservation were not considered for selection under ex-servicemen category.

(ii) EWS candidates qualifying at the UR standards have been selected in EWS category whereas they were eligible for selection in UR category.

Taking this into account the commission took corrective action and observed that 9,551 candidates are eligible to apply for the paper-II exam. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 24 2019. The SSC MTS admit card 2019 for Paper 2 is available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 for Paper 2:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout