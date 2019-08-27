SSC MTS 2019 result to be declared next month

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 27: The SSC MTS 2019 result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

Over 38 lakh candidates had applied and 19.8 lakh appears for the Multi Tasking Exam. Candidates will be selected through two tier written exams followed by document verification. The tier-II exam will be held on November 17 2019.

The commission had said that despite the tight schedule they have prioritised the conducting of the Document Verification and Skill Test for 35,990 eligible candidates of the CGLE. The evaluation of the skill test for CGLE 2017 is currently under progress and would be completed by November 8 2019. The result would be released in September. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.