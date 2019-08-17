SSC jobs: Apply for 1,351 vacancies

New Delhi, Aug 17: The SSC will soon invite applications for 1,351 Central Government vacancies.

The vacancies are present in 230 categories of posts in Union ministries, departments and organisations. Of this, there are 67 vacancies in respect of Chennai. Eligible candidates may apply online until August 31 2019. The exam will be held from October 14 to October 18 2019.

Fee is exempted for all woman candidates, SC, ST, ESM, PwD categories. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.