SSC JHT Online recruitment 2019: Check eligibility here

New Delhi, Aug 28: The SSC JHT Online recruitment 2019 process has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The application process has begun and the same would conclude at 5 pm on September 26 2019.

Applicants can pay their fees until September 28 2019, 5 pm. The last date to pay the fee offline is September 30 2019.

The upper age limit is 30 years as on January 1 2020. The notification was originally meant to be released on August 20, but the same was postponed. "The Notice of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019, which was scheduled to be notified/ published on 20-08-2019 has been postponed due to administrative reasons. The notice will now be notified/ published on 27-08-2019," the official notification had stated. To check if you are eligible for the SSC JHT online recruitment 2019, click here: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_jht_27082019.pdf#page=6