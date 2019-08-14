SSC JE Recruitment notification 2019 released: Apply for 7th Pay Commission jobs

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 14: The SSC JE Recruitment notification 2019 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    "The posts are Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400- 112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Pay Commission." The exam date will be notified in due course.

    The last date to submit the online applications for the SSC JE posts is September 12 2019. The exam will comprise two papers- Paper I (Computer Based Examination) and Paper-II (Descriptive Type). More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    SSC JE Exam details:

    Paper I

    • General Intelligence and Reasoning
    • General Awareness
    • Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical)

    Paper II

    • Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical)

    Important Dates:

    • Application submission: August 13 2019
    • Last date for receipt of application: September 12 2019 by 5 pm
    • Last date to make payment: September 14 2019 by 5 pm
    • Last date to generate offline challan: September 14 2019 by 5 pm
    • Last date to pay through challan during working hours of bank: September 16 2019

