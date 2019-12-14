  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill UK General Election
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC JE Paper 1 result 2019 available on ssc.nic.in

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 14: The SSC JE Paper 1 result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The Staff Selection Commission had conducted the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Quality Surveying and Contract) Paper 1 exam from September 23 to 27 2019. In all 3,77,133 candidates had appeared for the exams.

    SSC JE Paper 1 result 2019 available on ssc.nic.in

    "As the Paper-I Computer Based Examination of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract), 2018 was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalised as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07.02.2019. Such normalised marks have been used to qualify the candidates for the next stage of Examination (i.e. Paper-II)," the official notification reads. The results are available on ssc.nic.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc results

    Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 9:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue