SSC JE Paper 1 result 2019 available on ssc.nic.in

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: The SSC JE Paper 1 result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission had conducted the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Quality Surveying and Contract) Paper 1 exam from September 23 to 27 2019. In all 3,77,133 candidates had appeared for the exams.

"As the Paper-I Computer Based Examination of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract), 2018 was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalised as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07.02.2019. Such normalised marks have been used to qualify the candidates for the next stage of Examination (i.e. Paper-II)," the official notification reads. The results are available on ssc.nic.in.