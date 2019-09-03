SSC JE application status 2018 details released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 03: The SSC JE application status 2018 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The commission had conducted the application procedure for the Junior Engineer recruitment in February.

Candidates have been eagerly waiting for an update. The update says that the paper 1 which is a computer based test will be conducted between September 23 and 27 2019.

The test would be conducted in multiple shifts and the marks scored would be normalised.

The paper 1 will have three sections: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part-B General Engineering (Electrical) or Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical). There will be 50 questions in the first two sections and 100 questions in the General engineering section.

Candidates would be given a time of 2 hours to complete the paper. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.