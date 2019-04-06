SSC GD Result 2018 date, check here

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 12: Staff Selection Commission will declare SSC GD Result 2018 on May 31, 2019. Candidates who have taken the examination can access their respective results on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 was conducted to fill up 58,373 posts of Constables in the country. The number of vacant posts has risen from 54953 to 58,373, including the reserved vacant seats.

The written SSC GD 2018 examination was conducted from February 11 to March 11, 2019. A total number of 5220335 candidates have registered for the Constable examination, out of which 3041284 number of eligible candidates have appeared for the examination.

The SSC concluded the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 yesterday. The exam started on February 11, 2018 and was conducted in 18 schedules.

The SSC GD Constable 2018 examination was conducted in three shifts each day in 297 venues across India.

Once the SSC GD Result 2018 will be declared, candidates can download from the official website.