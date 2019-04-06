  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC GD Result 2018 date, check here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 12: Staff Selection Commission will declare SSC GD Result 2018 on May 31, 2019. Candidates who have taken the examination can access their respective results on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

    The Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 was conducted to fill up 58,373 posts of Constables in the country. The number of vacant posts has risen from 54953 to 58,373, including the reserved vacant seats.

    SSC GD Result 2018 date, check here
    Representational Image

    The written SSC GD 2018 examination was conducted from February 11 to March 11, 2019. A total number of 5220335 candidates have registered for the Constable examination, out of which 3041284 number of eligible candidates have appeared for the examination.

    SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment 2019 to be out in April, check details here

    The SSC concluded the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 yesterday. The exam started on February 11, 2018 and was conducted in 18 schedules.

    The SSC GD Constable 2018 examination was conducted in three shifts each day in 297 venues across India.

    Once the SSC GD Result 2018 will be declared, candidates can download from the official website.

    Stay up to date with our election coverage here

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    ssc results

    Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 12:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue