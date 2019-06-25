  • search
    SSC GD PST admit card 2019 will not be released by Staff Selection Commission

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 25: The SSC GD PST admit card 2019 will not be released by the Staff Selection Commission. More details are available on the official website.

    The admit cards for the Physical Standard Test for the General Duty Constable Post will be released by the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF).

    The PST will be conducted by the various CAPFS and the call letter/admit cards for PET will be issued by the CRPF through online mode only. Details will be made available two weeks before the PST.

    The SSC had conducted the computer based exam for selecting candidates for the PST and over 30 lakh candidates had appeared for the same. The selection criteria as per the official notification states candidate number 10 times the total number of vacancies have been shortlisted for the PST, which is close to 5.5 lakh.

    54,953 vacancies will be filled for Constable (GD) and Rifleman (GD) posts in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Assam Rifles, through this recruitment process. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

