SSC GD Constable notification to be released today

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 25: The SSC GD Constable notification will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The notification is being released for the Constable (GD), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles.

The tentative calendar issued on the SSC's website says the SSC GD Constable notification will be released today.

The exams for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles will be conducted by the SSC between August 2 to 25 2021. The SSC GD Constable notification once released will be available on SSC.nic.in.