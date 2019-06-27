SSC GD Constable 2019 Score Card to be released on this date

New Delhi

New Delhi, June 27: The SSC GD Constable 2019 Score Card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

It may be recalled that the SSC GD Constable 2019 result was declared recently. The score card is expected to be released by next week.

Around 52 lakh candidates had registered for the examination of which 30 lakh appeared. The answer key it may be recalled had been released on April 30 2019. The exam was conducted for recruiting Constables (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

The exam had been conducted in the computer based test mode from February 11 to March 11 2019. The results once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC GD Constable 2019 result:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout