SSC GD Constable 2018 recruitment fraud alert: Helpline number

    New Delhi, Feb 07: An important alert has been issued for the SSC GD Constable 2018 recruitment. More details are available on the official website.

    "It has come to the notice that some candidates are being approached for giving bribe by touts for their selection in SSC GD Constable 2018 Exam," an official notification stated.

    The CRPF said that candidates should not fall prey to face claims or promises made by touts.

    They should not pay money for the selection. In case the candidates receive any phone calls, they should intimate name, address ad phone number of the callers on the official helpline or email address of the CRPF. The official helpline number is 011-26160255 and the email address is digrect@crpf.gov.in.

    Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 8:15 [IST]
