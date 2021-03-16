SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020 declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: The SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result of the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2020 was declared by the Staff Selection Commission.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 5,846 vacancies. 3,433 vacancies are fro Constable (Exe)-Male, 1944 for Constable (Exe.)-Female, 243 for [Commando (Para-3.2)] (Including backlog SC-34 and ST-19), and 226 for Constable (Exe.)-Male (Ex-Servicemen (Others) (Including backlog SC-19 and ST-15).

The commission had conducted the computer based exam from November 27 to December 14 2020. The results once declared will be available on SSC.nic.in.