SSC CPO SI ASI admit card 2019

New Delhi, Nov 29: The SSC CPO SI ASI admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The tier-I recruitment exam will be held from December 9 and will go on until December 12. Following this would be the tier-II exam and then a physical eligibility test (PET).

The link it may be recalled was released in September and the last date to register was October 16 2019. The admit card is available on sscwr.net.

How to download SSC CPO SI ASI admit card 2019:

Go to sscwr.net

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout