SSC CPO Paper-II Exam date and pattern: Direct link to check 2018result

New Delhi, Sep 11: The SSC CPO result 2018 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission released the results of the Central Police Organisation and also the cut off marks for the Tier-I exam for the years 2018-19.

The exam was conducted from March 12 to March 16 2019. The SSC CPO CBT Paper-1 was conducted on May 25 2019 in which a total of 20,920 candidates were declared qualified.

Following this the PET/PST was conducted and the result is as follows: The results are available on ssc.nic.in.

Qualified: 4,461

Not Qualified: 3,981

Exempted: 289

Absent: 12,189

Now eligible for Paper-II

Female: 332

Male: 1,082

SSC CPO Paper-II Exam Date and pattern:

Exam date: September 27

English language and comprehension: 200 marks/200 questions (Duration 2 hours)

Questions will of Objective Multiple Choice Type

Deduction of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer marked