SSC CPO 2018 PET, PST dates announced, check details

New Delhi, July 11: The SSC CPO 2018 PET, PST dates have been announced. More details are available on the official website.

The SSC PET, PSTwill be held from July 22 to July 31 2019. Only those candidates selected based on SSC CPO 2018 paper I will be eligible to appear for PST and PET.

The admit cards will be released soon. The selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in paper-I and paper-II. The candidates will then be shortlisted for the medical exam. Those selected will be called for the document verification after which the final merit list will be published. More details are also available on ssc.nic.in.