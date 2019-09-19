SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card 2019: Zone wise websites to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 19: The SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam is scheduled to be held on September 29 2019. Candidates can be blocked from downloading the admit card if it is done multiple times.

The final recruitment for the SSC CHSL will be done on the basis of the performance of the Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3. The exam would be of descriptive type which will be of 100 marks. It would be conducted through offline mode. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

Madhya Pradesh: https://www.sscmpr.org

Southern Region: http://www.sscsr.gov.in

Northern Region: http://www.sscnr.net.in/newlook/site/index.html

Kerala-Karnataka: http://www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Central Region: https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/AdmitCard

Western Region: http://www.sscwr.net/jht_2018_1215_dov.php

Eastern Region: https://sscer.org

North Western Region: https://www.sscnwr.org/index.php?type=new

North Eastern Region: https://www.sscner.org.in/trial/