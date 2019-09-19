Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card 2019: Zone wise websites to download
New Delhi
New Delhi, Sep 19: The SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The exam is scheduled to be held on September 29 2019. Candidates can be blocked from downloading the admit card if it is done multiple times.
The final recruitment for the SSC CHSL will be done on the basis of the performance of the Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3. The exam would be of descriptive type which will be of 100 marks. It would be conducted through offline mode. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.
- Madhya Pradesh: https://www.sscmpr.org
- Southern Region: http://www.sscsr.gov.in
- Northern Region: http://www.sscnr.net.in/newlook/site/index.html
- Kerala-Karnataka: http://www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in
- Central Region: https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/AdmitCard
- Western Region: http://www.sscwr.net/jht_2018_1215_dov.php
- Eastern Region: https://sscer.org
- North Western Region: https://www.sscnwr.org/index.php?type=new
- North Eastern Region: https://www.sscner.org.in/trial/