    New Delhi, Sep 19: The SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam is scheduled to be held on September 29 2019. Candidates can be blocked from downloading the admit card if it is done multiple times.

    SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card 2019: Zone wise websites to download

    The final recruitment for the SSC CHSL will be done on the basis of the performance of the Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3. The exam would be of descriptive type which will be of 100 marks. It would be conducted through offline mode. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 6:58 [IST]
