    SSC CHSL recruitment 2018: Important notification on vacancy, salary

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 18: The vacancy details for the SSC CHSL recruitment 2018 are given below. More details are available on the official website.

    There are 5,789 vacancies to be filled through the examination. The tier-I exam will be a computer based test and will be held between June 1 and June 26 2019. The CHSL 2018 tier-II exam will be a descriptive test and will be conducted on September 29 2019.

    The salary details for the SSC CHSL recruitment 2019 is being provided below.

    • LDC and JSA: Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 1,900
    • PS, SA: Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 2,400
    • DEO: 5,200 to Rs 20,200 and grade pay of Rs 2,400

    Meanwhile for the SSC CHSL 2019, the application process has closed and the exam will be conducted from June 1 2019 to July 26 2019.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11:21 [IST]
