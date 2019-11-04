SSC CHSL exam details 2019 to be released on this date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 04: The SSC CHSL exam details 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

There were 14 lakh candidates who had taken part in the exam that was held in July this year.

Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices are being appointed through these exams.

The SSC will now conduct a computer-based test in March 2020. Those candidates who have cleared 10+2 within the age group of 18 to 27 can apply for the recruitment. More details regarding the exams will be made available in December 2017.

SSC MTS Result 2019 will be declared tomorrow. The same once released would be available on the official website.

The results were scheduled to be released on October 25, Friday. However the same was postponed at the last moment. The results would now be declared on November 5, 2019. This is almost 75 days after the exam was held. The results are expected to be declared by 4 pm. More details regarding the exam will be available on ssc.nic.in.