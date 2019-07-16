  • search
    SSC CHSL 2018 tier I exam result date confirmed

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 16: The SSC CHSL 2018 tier I exam result date has been announced. The sameis also available on the official website.

    The exam, it may be recalled was conducted between July 1 and July 11 2019. The results would be declared on September 11 2019.

    A total of 29.68 lakh candidates had applied for SSC CHSL 2018 exam out of which 13.17 lakh candidates appeared Tier I exam.

    The exam was conducted to fill up 5,789 vacancies of which 1,855 are for LCD, JSA, Postal Assistant, while 3,880 were for PA, Sorting Assistant. 54 vacancies are for Data Entry Operators. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    ssc results

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 8:06 [IST]
