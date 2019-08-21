SSC CGL Tier-II date: Check here

New Delhi, Aug 21: The SSC CGL Tier-1 2018 result has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

8.37 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC exam which was conducted between June 4 and 13 2019. The exam was conducted in 21 shifts across 326 venues in different parts of the country.

The tentative dates for the SSC Tier-II have also been released. The test is scheduled to be held from September 11 2019 to September 13 2019. A total of 15,162 candidates qualified for the Tier-II exams.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill in various group B and C posts in government departments and organisations. Those who clear this exam will have to appear for the tier-II, tier-III and skill test. Candidates will be hired at a pay band of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 and those in group C will be hired at a pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200. The result is available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC CGL-Tier-1 2018 results:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on result link

A pdf will list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

View result

Download

Take a printout